Report claims Neymar has agreed contract until 2026 as speculation over Barcelona return intensifies

FC Barcelona
Neymar has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract with the club until the summer of 2026, according to Telefoot.

The Brazilian was sent off at the tail end of PSG’s defeat to Lille on Saturday, which was a major blow to their hopes of winning the Ligue 1 title this campaign.

Not long after the full-time whistle had blown, ARA reported that Neymar had put the brakes on talks with PSG over an extension to his deal, instead looking to engineer a move back to Barcelona.

Neymar signed for PSG in a world-record deal back in 2017, but speculation linking him with a move back to the Camp Nou hasn’t subsided.

ARA’s report that he wanted to snub a PSG extension and return to the Catalan giants will seen anxiety levels spike in the French capital.

However, if Telefoot are to be believed, there is no truth to the speculation, with Neymar already having agreed a contract extension with PSG until 2026.

As soon as that is officially announced, it should, once and for all, but the Barcelona rumours to bed.

