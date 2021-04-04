Menu

Arsenal star heartbroken by prospect of summer transfer, preferred destination has been revealed

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The prospect of departing Real Madrid has left Martin Odegaard ‘heartbroken’, according to 90min, but a transfer to the Premier League is looking likely.

When Odegaard signed for Real Madrid as a teenager, it will have been to follow in the footsteps of some of the greats.

The Norwegian, credit to him, decided to take a plunge in the deep end with Los Blancos, rather than signing for a lesser side and earning his stripes, just as compatriot Erling Haaland has.

However, with the move not having worked out for him long-term, a transfer away could be the best option. Still, 90min report that it’s not that easy for Odegaard, who would be heartbroken to depart the club.

Martin Odegaard was surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, he needs to focus on his future and where he will be given the opportunity to play regular football, just as he has at Arsenal since signing on loan in the January transfer window.

Unsurprisingly, 90min note that Odegaard’s preference would be a permanent transfer to the Premier League, with Arsenal not specifically being reported as his desired destination.

Now Odegaard has joined the Premier League circus, he’s going to find it difficult to leave. Arsenal won’t be the only club sniffing around the summer, which means we have a good, old-fashioned transfer battle on our hands.

