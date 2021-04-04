In an exclusive interview with out Leah Smith for Stretty News, the agent of Manchester United talent James Garner detailed the wide transfer interest in the ace and offered some insight on his character…

We’ve already covered some of the comments made on the 20-year-old, who switched loan clubs from Championship contenders Watford to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

Steven Beck, Garner’s agent, admitted that Blackburn Rovers and Rangers were also keen on taking the England youth international at the mid-season point.

Beck has also shared that there was ‘permanent’ transfer interest from a Premier League club in the last transfer window, amid a statement that Brighton ‘like’ the defensive midfielder.

It was added that Garner ‘didn’t entertain’ the approach at all, in a stance shared by United, with clubs having ‘quickly dismissed’ the offer.

Beck has not ruled out a third loan for the talented prospect, mentioning interest from Brighton, Norwich and the ‘really keen’ Rangers:

“Third loan? – I honestly don’t know, I had a couple of chats with John Murtough last week, but I’m so relaxed on the situation, as is James because things are going so well for him…”

“James has put himself in a great position where he’s probably going to have, if he does go out on loan again, the majority of the Championship and I would be amazed if one or two Premier League clubs don’t try and do something.”

“I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him. […] I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

Beck then reiterated just how much Garner ‘loves’ the Red Devils, something that was made clear when a permanent transfer offer landed his way recently:

“I think, certainly after the loan spell, I would be expecting a conversation with them [Man United],”

“I wouldn’t feel overly comfortable him doing what he’s done this season, then going into his final year on loan somewhere. I sure they won’t anyway – it’d be madness.”

“But if you’re asking me in an ideal world what I would like, if he could play some games next year [for Man United], that’d be brilliant for him, but if he can’t, maybe sign a new deal and then go out on loan and play at a Premier League club.”

“There was a permanent interest for him from a club in the Premier League last window which both parties quickly dismissed.”

“When I say both parties, I mean James didn’t entertain it and Man United quickly dismissed it and said it won’t happen.”

“So yes – James wants to play, he loves the club, he’s been there for years. […] He thinks that he can be a Man United player in the future, whether that’s next season, might be a little bit of a push, but by the time he’s 22, you never know – he could be good enough.”

“I don’t know Man United’s recruitment plans are but I would be disappointed if they were bringing someone in that position because I think James could be the future.”

Man United fans will be delighted to read that Garner has aspirations of starring for the first-team in the future. He’s been a fine player at academy level and his professional career is getting off to a nice start.

Garner has made a total of 33 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring twice and providing an assist as he’s predominantly featured as a defensive midfielder.