Fabrizio Romano has his say on rumours Arsenal could be forced into selling star youngster

Fabrizio Romano has appeared to rubbish claims that Arsenal could be forced into the sale of Bukayo Saka in order to grant Mikel Arteta transfer funds.

A report by The Times ruffled a few feathers in the Gunners fan base after suggesting that the club could be forced to consider the sale of star youngster Saka if they wanted to give Arteta any money to spend in the transfer market.

Saka has arguably been their player of the season, so it would seem bizarre for them to let go of an asset so valuable.

Even if the money received in return was spent on players for Arteta’s squad, losing Saka makes them weaker, so it’d be a counterproductive strategy from a club who can’t afford to take any further steps in the wrong direction.

Thankfully, Fabrizio Romano appears to be under the impression that the rumours have no base. When quizzed on the speculation by a fan on Twitter, the reliable reporter replied with the following.

the board is in love with Saka! ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2021

Arsenal will likely be considering every option in order to maximise their transfer budget, but it wouldn’t have taken much deliberating before they decided that this option will have been a bad one.