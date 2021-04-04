Manchester United perfect summer transfer branded ‘difficult’ with asking price astronomical

Fabrizio Romano has dampened Manchester United fans’ hopes of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

Man United are still short on the quality required to mount a serious title challenge, with this campaign proving that for all to see.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have an important summer ahead of them to ensure that they recruit effectively and improve the squad.

One position which needs sorting and ought to be high on the agenda is finding a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are fine – but fine is not good enough to beat Manchester City to the title.

Jules Kounde, a fully-fledged and highly-impressive first-teamer for Sevilla at 22-years-old, would be a great option for the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano, answering fans’ questions on Twitter, has confirmed that Kounde IS an option for Man United, but it’s not a straightforward deal to pull off.

one of the names in the list. But probably the most complicated because of the price — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2021

Romano does not put a figure on Kounde’s head, but El Gol Digital have previously suggested that it could be as much as €90M (£76.5M). Ouch.