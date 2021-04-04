Menu

Manchester United perfect summer transfer branded ‘difficult’ with asking price astronomical

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has dampened Manchester United fans’ hopes of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

Man United are still short on the quality required to mount a serious title challenge, with this campaign proving that for all to see.

MORE: Juventus make transfer decision over Man United star Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have an important summer ahead of them to ensure that they recruit effectively and improve the squad.

One position which needs sorting and ought to be high on the agenda is finding a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

harry maguire united v west ham

Harry Maguire has been a solid performer for Manchester United

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are fine – but fine is not good enough to beat Manchester City to the title.

Jules Kounde, a fully-fledged and highly-impressive first-teamer for Sevilla at 22-years-old, would be a great option for the Red Devils.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano has his say on rumours Arsenal could be forced into selling star youngster
Report claims Neymar has agreed contract until 2026 as speculation over Barcelona return intensifies
Chelsea and Barcelona transfer plans overlap in €120M pursuit of Erling Haaland alternative

Fabrizio Romano, answering fans’ questions on Twitter, has confirmed that Kounde IS an option for Man United, but it’s not a straightforward deal to pull off.

Romano does not put a figure on Kounde’s head, but El Gol Digital have previously suggested that it could be as much as €90M (£76.5M). Ouch.

More Stories Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.