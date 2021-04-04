Menu

Man United injury blow: Solskjaer confirms star could be out for the rest of the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United star Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season with an injury he sustained while on international duty with France.

Though he may polarise opinion among the Red Devils fan base, there can be no denying that Martial is a key player.

The Frenchman is essentially ever-present under Solskjaer, whether it be through the middle or on the flank.

However, Man United fans may now have to wait until next season to see Martial playing in the shirt again.

Martial complained of pain after the initial collision, but continued to play on, and was allowed to do so by Didier Deschamps.

The 25-year-old even stepped up to take a free-kick, having feared it could be his last kick of the game.

There’s likely to be concerns at United as to why he was allowed to continue in the contest while injured.

Regardless, the primary focus ought to be on getting him fit for the European Championships.

