Stats damn Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta – who is lagging behind flop appointment Unai Emery

Arsenal FC
Mikel Arteta is a man under pressure at Arsenal, and when you compare his first 50 game stats to Unai Emery’s, it’s easy to see why.

Emery was chosen as the man to take Arsenal forward after Arsene Wenger finally decided to step aside, but it didn’t work out for the former PSG boss at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta, who was previously Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, was the Gunners’ next roll of the dice, with the club in dire need of a breath of fresh air.

However, unfortunately for the North London giants, it’s been more of the same under their former midfielder – disappointment, epitomised by last night’s performance vs Liverpool.

The stats are beginning to look pretty poor for Arteta, too, with comparisons being made between his, Emery’s and Wenger’s work at Arsenal, and the 39-year-old finding himself the worst of the bunch.

You can argue that this is a weak Arsenal squad, and nobody is going to suggest it’s one of the stronger ones they’ve had in the Premier League era, but these excuses were not made for Emery.

He was dismissed after being adjudged to have failed at the task in hand. With Arteta’s Arsenal in 9th with just eight games left to play, surely the club’s hierarchy will soon be left with a decision to make?

