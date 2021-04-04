Menu

Thomas Tuchel provides update on Chelsea star who suffered injury during West Brom battering

Chelsea FC
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Christian Pulisic has suffered yet another hamstring injury, as reported on the official Chelsea website.

Pulisic had a slow start to his career as a Chelsea player, but exploded into life after the Premier League returned following the first coronavirus lockdown.

The American was quite sensational, playing a starring role in the Blues securing Champions League football.

However, Pulisic started the 2020/21 campaign injured, with his recurring hamstring problems preventing him from building any sort of fitness and form.

pulisic chelsea goal vs man city

Christian Pulisic was in-form for Chelsea after the coronavirus restart.

Just as he looked set to kick on, having scored in the first-half against West Brom yesterday afternoon, he’s been struck down once again.

Quoted by the official Chelsea website, Tuchel revealed:

“Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued.”

“So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away.”

Chelsea will be hoping that it’s nothing too serious, with every player required for the end of season run-in across three competitions.

You have to feel for Pulisic on a personal level, too. When will he catch a break?

