Menu

“I am an Arsenal player so it makes it a bit sweeter” – Gunners starlet beaming post-match after sinking Spurs

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has revealed just how sweet it was to score the equalising goal for Newcastle against Tottenham this afternoon.

Willock was ever-present for the Gunners last campaign, but opportunities became harder to come by this time around.

MORE: Video: Arsenal star Joe Willock dishes out misery to Spurs with late equaliser for Newcastle in super-sub moment

As a result, he signed for Newcastle on a six-month loan deal back in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who scored on his debut for the Magpies against Southampton back in February, doubled his tally with a late equaliser against Spurs this afternoon.

Judging by the smile on his face when he spoke to Sky Sports post-match, it’s safe to say that he was pretty happy about that one.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club made ‘permanent’ transfer approach for Man United talent that was ‘quickly dismissed’ as midfielder ‘loves’ club admits agent
Thomas Tuchel hoping for reunion with PSG attacker at Chelsea in the summer window
Video: Arsenal star Joe Willock dishes out misery to Spurs with late equaliser for Newcastle in super-sub moment

The astutely media trained England U21 international refused to get completely drawn into the idea that the goal was more significant because of the opposition.

He did, though, admit that it meant more as a result of his roots to the Gunners, while it’s written all over his face…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

More Stories Joe Willock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.