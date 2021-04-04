In the 26th minute of this evening’s primetime Premier League tie between Manchester United and Brighton, the Red Devils almost fell further behind as a result of an individual error.

Pascal Gross caused all sorts of trouble with a corner whipped into the six-yard area from the right flank, Dean Henderson rose to claim the ball – and seemed to have done – before dropping it.

The ball bounced off of the massive Harry Maguire, bundling around in a dangerous area, but thankfully for the Red Devils only one Brighton player was remotely close to the ball and a calamity was avoided.

This comes on the same day that the media broke rumours that the club are ready to do away with David de Gea in the summer, per the Mirror, in a move that will certainly cost them a pretty penny.

Here is how some of the United faithful have reacted to the ‘nervy’ play from Henderson:

Henderson currently looking nervy, dropping the ball a few times. Whole team look not quite at the races here. International fatigue? — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 4, 2021

Lucky escape there for Henderson… Dropped it… — ArJuN (@ArJuN_PM) April 4, 2021

Lack of concentration and focus — Simon Webster (@simonwebster75) April 4, 2021

If Degea leave we are finished. Save this tweet.

Henderson ain’t on that level to be a Man Utd Number one — Osei Akoto (@Eddiemurphy99) April 4, 2021

No excuse. Just simply players who aren’t good or dedicated enough — Dee (@Dee27871458) April 4, 2021

Drop henderson now — Jacob Lee (@know4577846) April 4, 2021

dean henderson has DROPPED 2 BALLS TODAY #MUFC #MUNBHA — Levi (@MUFCLevi_) April 4, 2021

Halftime couldn’t have come quick enough for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side really needed to be taken out of a pressure situation that they’re being dominated in and regroup.