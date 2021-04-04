Video: Harry Kane hits quick-fire brace for Spurs to cut hopes of a Newcastle upset

Just moments after Joelinton was left in enough space to punish Tottenham Hotspur for some sloppy play in defence, Harry Kane dusted off his hero’s cape to cut down hopes of a Newcastle upset.

In the 29th minute of the tie, Tanguy Ndombele sent the ball out wide to Giovani Lo Celso with a tidy pass, the Argentine playmaker slipped it in behind for Kane.

After a little scramble, the England captain fired the ball into the back of the net.

Then in the 33rd minute of the clash, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played a lovely pass into midfield for Tanguy Ndombele, the Frenchman played Kane through with a lovely left-footed pass that was floated through.

Kane took a touch before setting himself and drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant finish.

It seems the shock Joelinton opener was just what Spurs needed to wake up, it now looks like the Magpies will struggle to take away some points from this clash.