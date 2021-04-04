Video: Liverpool target Donyell Malen shows why he’s valued at €45M with brilliant solo goal for PSV

Reported Liverpool target Donyell Malen scored a great goal for PSV Eindhoven against Heracles this afternoon.

As per Todo Fichajes, Malen has landed himself on Liverpool’s transfer radar, with the champions potentially tempted to strengthen their attacking options when the summer transfer window comes around.

The report mentioned an asking price of €45M (£38M), which would take some justifying for a player who has never stepped foot in Europe’s top five leagues, even if he has excelled for PSV and the Netherlands national team.

For those Liverpool fans who are yet to be convinced of his worth, have a look at this solo goal he scored for PSV during their tussle with Heracles this afternoon.

Donyell Malen with his 15th league goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/f1k4whsLKt — Clockwork Oranje (@ClockworkOranje) April 4, 2021

Malen’s first touch to flick the ball around the defender, putting his body between him and the ball, before slithering through and finding the back of the net, was quite sublime.

At 22-years-old, he has plenty of room for growth, and there’s scarcely a manager on the planet better equipped to facilitate that growth than Jurgen Klopp.