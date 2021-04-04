Menu

Video: Man United star spotted wearing knee brace as Solskjaer suggests he’s out for the season

In wake of news that Anthony Martial could be out for the rest of the season, a video of the Manchester United forward in a knee brace has emerged.

As reported by the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed, speaking ahead of Man United’s clash with Brighton, that Martial could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury which he sustained while on international duty with France.

That’s a huge blow for Man United, and the attacker himself, who had worked his way back into the France setup and now faces an uphill battle to compete in the European Championships in the summer.

Both he and the Man United medical team are evidently taking the necessary precautions to ensure no further damage is done to the knee, with a video emerging of Martial’s knee being tied up in a brace.

Let’s hope that his recovery is uncomplicated and we see Martial back on a football pitch sooner rather than later. For now, though, he’s going to be forced to cheer United on from the sidelines.

