Video: Newcastle fans will love what Matt Ritchie did as Joe Willock scored equaliser against Tottenham

You can think what you like about Steve Bruce’s management and this current crop of Newcastle United players, but there’s some within the ranks that you could never accuse of being half-hearted about the cause.

The Magpies are being dragged into the relegation battle, with the run-in they have ahead of them one of the most difficult any Premier League team will face between now and the end of the season.

Considering how good they performed against Spurs at St. James’ Park this afternoon, all of the players would have been gutted to not have come away with anything to show for it – but none more than Matt Ritchie.

The 31-year-old, who’s been with Newcastle since 2016, was kicking (and heading) every ball towards the end of the contest, with the home side chasing an equaliser, and eventually getting one through Joe Willock.

Ritchie swung the ball in from deep, with the ball eventually finding its way to Willock, who fired in off the crossbar.

Before the ball did make the net ripple, Ritchie was willing for it to happen from afar, and when the ball did cross the line, he went absolutely bonkers. Newcastle fans will LOVE this.

AMAZING FROM MATT RITCHIE ?? pic.twitter.com/wtOIykwoJQ — GallowgateShots #NUFC (@GallowgateShots) April 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports