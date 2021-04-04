Menu

Video: Shaky Spurs defending hits new level as Joelinton is left open to score for Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
In the 28th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs handed an Easter Sunday gift of a goal to the Magpies with some sloppy play in defence.

Matt Ritchie headed away a questionable pass from academy graduate Japhet Tanganga, you’d need think the Spurs defence would’ve learnt from that near miss, but enter Davinson Sanchez.

Sanchez’s wayward and low attempt at a clearance saw Ritchie come up with a block yet again, the ball was laid off to Sean Longstaff, who slotted it over to Joelinton.

The Brazilian forward was left in enough space to calmly tuck the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

Steve Bruce will be delighted with this moment for the big-money flop, the odds are firmly against the Magpies this afternoon, but this could fill Joelinton with confidence to help in the crucial run-in.

