Video: Wonderkid Mason Greenwood scores diving header to fire Man United ahead against Brighton

In the 82nd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton, Luke Shaw sent Bruno Fernandes through with a wonderful outside-foot pass.

Fernandes pulled off a little dummy before facing up his man and floating a cross into the far end of the box, it was met by Paul Pogba, who produced another volley attempt.

Just like the one mentioned below, it didn’t go quite to plan for the Frenchman, but that worked out of the better, it bounced into the path of Mason Greenwood, who dove down and headed into the net.

Brighton stopper Robert Sanchez looked inches away from the ball and Ben White managed a touch but couldn’t quite keep it out, just the luck that the Red Devils needed on a scrappy night.

Greenwood with the header! ? Less than ten minutes to go, the United youngster stays on his toes to put United in front ? A late winner from a young talent, seen that before ?? pic.twitter.com/4ogIoTAXeS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been much better in the second-half but Brighton will once again be devastated to have come away with nothing from a match they’ve played brilliantly in.