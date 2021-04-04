Menu

West Ham star set to be welcomed back into starting XI vs Wolves after recovering from groin injury

Pablo Fornals is expected to be drafted back into the West Ham starting XI to face Wolves on Monday night, report Hammers insiders Claret & Hugh.

West Ham head into tomorrow’s clash with Wolves knowing that a win would see them rise into the Premier League top four with just eight games left to play.

Everyone has been waiting for the Hammers to tail off, but they haven’t, and they now need to be considered serious challengers for Champions League qualification.

David Moyes’ men have also received a timely boost in the shape of Pablo Fornals’ return. As Claret & Hugh report, the Spaniard has been struggling with a groin injury.

Fornals has been one of West Ham’s players of the season.

Fornals has been described as “fully fit” by Claret & Hugh, with their belief being that he will slot straight back into the starting XI at the expense of Said Benrahma.

That’ll leave West Ham fans even more confident of getting a result at Molineux, one which would be reaffirmation of their credentials to make it into Europe this term.

