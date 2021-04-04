Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement impending as AC Milan star makes decision on his future

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to signing a one-year contract extension, according to Calciomercato.

Ibrahimovic, who is 39-years-old, has scored 15 goals in 16 Serie A appearances this campaign. The fact he remains at the top of his game at such an age is most as impressive as it is improbable.

Milan have lost ground on their rivals Inter in the race for the Scudetto this term, but it’d be wrong to suggest that undoes all of their good work throughout the campaign to date.

This is the rise of the Rossoneri, with Zlatan leading the charge. You get the impression they are on the cusp of something special, and Zlatan’s not prepared to miss out on it.

According to Calciomercato, it is now just a matter of time before Ibrahimovic signs a one-year contract extension to officially confirm his continuation as an AC Milan player.

The Italian publication report that Zlatan will continue to earn his current wage of €7M-a-year net, with the deal running until the summer of 2022, when he will be 40-years-old.

It’s hard to imagine him being done at this level then, either…