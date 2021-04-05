Chelsea legend explains why he wants “the next Teddy Sheringham” over potential Sergio Aguero transfer

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson is unsure about a potential transfer deal for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former Blues midfielder stated that he felt Aguero wouldn’t suit Chelsea’s style of football, and hinted he’d prefer a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane instead.

It seems clear Chelsea need a new striker this summer after a poor season from Timo Werner, but Hudson surprisingly stated he wouldn’t necessarily want his old club to pounce for Aguero as he’s set to become available.

“Aguero would not suit Chelsea because their build-up is too slow and for him it’d be a step down in England. I don’t see him staying over here,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Harry Kane would be a perfect fit (for Chelsea) or in any team with ambition. He is simply the best and will continue to be that for the next five years. He is the next Teddy Sheringham.”

Hudson also said that although Aguero has been “sensational” in his time in the Premier League, he wouldn’t rank him as the best forward to play in the top flight.

The former England international opted for Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer as his choice, whilst also name-dropping Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba.

Hudson went for Shearer above those two and Aguero, however, because he didn’t have the benefit of playing for one of the very top teams.

“Alan Shearer gets my vote,” he said. “Aguero has been sensational and Thierry Henry was also, but unlike Shearer they played in the best teams of their day.

“Didier Drogba must come into the argument but again top player in top team.”

Hudson also suggested Sheringham should be in the conversation as well, saying: “Teddy was brilliant wherever he went, whether with Manchester United or West Ham United.

“I saw him at Millwall and said way back then that he’d be top man, and he was a great example for any young player who wants to be the very best.”