Chelsea given hope of clinching major transfer after claim from Man Utd boss Solskjaer

Chelsea have been given hope of sealing the transfer of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this as Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a move to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Argentina international is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and will no doubt be a tempting signing for a number of top clubs after a great career at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea could do with a new striker and have been linked with a surprise move for Aguero by Foot Mercato, though that report also mentioned Man Utd as potential suitors for him.

It seems, however, that Solskjaer has made it clear he has no plans to sign Aguero, with the Norwegian tactician insisting players shouldn’t represent both United and their local rivals City.

If Man Utd aren’t going after Aguero, that could make Chelsea’s job easier, and give them hope of bringing in a much-needed upgrade on flops like Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

“When I played for Man Utd, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?” Solskjaer was quoted by Goal in response to links with Aguero.

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.

“I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”