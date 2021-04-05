Menu

Shocking stats sum up how bad a job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal

It’s been a miserable season for Arsenal, with their poor form continuing with a 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool over the weekend.

The Gunners barely put up a fight against Jurgen Klopp’s side, who strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium to improve on their own recent patchy form.

These are worrying times for Arsenal, however, who looked every bit the mid-table side they’re proving to be as they continue to sit in 10th place in the Premier League table.

It’s interesting to see how much longer Arteta will last if things don’t improve, with these damning stats from Opta’s Orbinho illustrating just how bad Arsenal have been at home this season in particular…

These numbers are unacceptable for a club of Arsenal’s size, especially after Arteta has actually been given a fair amount of license to bring in his own players.

Big names like Thomas Partey, Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard have been brought in by Arteta, and it’s hard to imagine there isn’t a manager out there who couldn’t do more with this squad of players.

