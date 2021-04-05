“Another Mesut Ozil situation” – Jamie Carragher warns Arsenal that history could be repeating itself

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arsenal could have another Mesut Ozil on their hands in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, report Sky Sports.

Arsenal finally got rid of Ozil in the January transfer window, with the German having hung on for dear life and milked the club for every penny possible.

As reported by ESPN at the time Ozil extended his contract with Arsenal, the club caved to his demands and decided to pay him £350K-a-week.

Ozil went on to contribute very little to the cause beyond that, with his stock falling dramatically and the 32-year-old not even having been registered in Mikel Arteta’s squad for the first-half of this term.

Comparably, Aubameyang extended his Arsenal contract at the start of this season. The Times reported it to be worth £55M over three years, around £350K-a-week, the same figure Ozil was being payed before departing.

What will be a concern for Mikel Arteta, Edu and everyone else affiliated with Arsenal is that Aubameyang has not been the same since. His poor showing against Liverpool at the weekend epitomised how ineffective he has been this term.

Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show, revealed the concerns that he has about the Arsenal captain, suggesting that history could be repeating itself in North London.

“I think Aubameyang’s performances this season have been lazy, at times. I don’t care how many goals he gets – he’s won Golden Boots in the past – but he’s definitely a player who doesn’t bring anything to this team if he doesn’t score a goal, and that’s a big problem.”

“I watched him last week at West Ham, and I’ve watched him four or five times this season, and I’m thinking I need more. I need more from you, and that’s exactly what we saw on Saturday against Liverpool.”

“He was late for the north London derby and the manager took a big decision, and it paid off. I’m expecting a reaction from Aubameyang. He then plays midweek, misses a few chances and he’s not at his best in the Europa League game.”

“I watched him at West Ham and I’d go as far as to say it is one of the worst performances I’ve seen this season. I was commentating on the game and when he went off the pitch in the 77th minute, Arsenal scored and he celebrated with (Alexandre) Lacazette, and I said that’s the most energetic I’ve seen him this season.”

“He then gets brought off again against Liverpool. This is your star man getting taken off in the last two games on the back of me wanting to see a reaction.”

“I think there will be a big worry at Arsenal and for Mikel Arteta that they may have another Mesut Ozil situation where they give someone a big contract at £300,000 or £350,000-a-week. Good luck to him, but you’ve got to justify that.”

“Next season and in these coming months that will be going through the manager’s mind. Have we got another situation like that because what he is producing right now is nowhere near good enough considering how good a player he is and also what Arsenal have invested in him.”

What do you think, Gunners fans?