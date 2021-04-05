Video: Arsenal star savaged on MNF for “poor” and “lazy” performance during Liverpool battering

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been slated on tonight’s edition of Sky Sports Monday Night Football after (MNF) after his poor performance against Liverpool.

Aubameyang headed into this campaign having scored 54 goals 85 games in his Premier League career to date, a return which has earned him a PFA Team of The Year inclusion and a Premier League Golden Boot trophy.

However, having netted nine times in 25 appearances this time around, with the Gabonese striker’s general performance level dropping pretty considerably, it’s safe to say that he’s not at his best.

Nonetheless, with Premier League champions Liverpool visiting the Emirates on Saturday evening, Mikel Arteta included Aubameyang, who is the club captain, in his starting eleven.

He was not able to justify his inclusion, with his performance only accurately being able to be described with the most frank of vocabulary – an absolute stinker.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, fresh off the international break with plenty to say for themselves, were evidently not impressed with what they saw from the 31-year-old.

Both pundits dedicated time to sharing their concerns about Aubameyang’s performances, and it’s difficult to disagree with a word that’s been said…

?”He did not do a thing, he did not try to do a thing.”@GNev2 raises his issues with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form for Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/YS22B0Yjdu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2021

?”His performances have been lazy at times.”@Carra23 is very concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form for Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/E4tYDTKOAe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports