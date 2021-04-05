Chelsea legend singles out two players for criticism after West Brom defeat

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has singled out Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic for criticism against West Brom.

The Blues were surprisingly thrashed 5-2 by the Baggies at Stamford Bridge this weekend, in what must be up there with the biggest shocks of the season so far.

Hudson has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about his issues with Thomas Tuchel’s approach to the game, but he also laid into Azpilicueta and Pulisic.

“Azpilicueta would have gone had it been me, he has too much power for one so average,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“The future is Reece James, not the captain, who shouldn’t be captain. He is not inspirational enough, and dreadful when in the opposition half.

“As for James on the other side should be more involved in the play, whereas the captain should stick to his defensive duties.”

Hudson also suggested he’s tiring of waiting for Pulisic to fulfil his potential, suggesting he’s behind Mason Mount in that department at the moment.

“How long will it take to see Pulisic hit his potential? I know he’s young but so is Mount, yet he seems to be slowly improving himself.

“Maybe Pulisic is either not as good as he’s made out to be or he is unhappy?”