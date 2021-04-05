Thomas Tuchel accused of sending out “bad vibes” to Chelsea players in West Brom defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been slammed by Blues legend Alan Hudson for seeming to treat West Brom like they’d be a ‘walk in the park’.

The former Chelsea midfielder was unimpressed with how Tuchel handled the game against the Baggies, which ended in a shock 5-2 home defeat.

This was undoubtedly one of the upsets of the season, especially as Tuchel had looked like doing a fine job at Chelsea since replacing the struggling Frank Lampard back in January.

Hudson laid into Tuchel for the way he handled the game and his body language on the sidelines, and also warned the German tactician about player power at Stamford Bridge.

“I really don’t think much has changed since Lampard’s sacking,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“After all, it was a six goal thriller at the Hawthorns, where the trouble with Marcos Alonso started plus didn’t Thiago Silva also mess up there on his debut?

“Frank Lampard 3 Thomas Tuchel 5 – conceded against a relegated team, unthinkable!

“As for what went wrong, Chelsea took WBA far too lightly, for which I blame Tuchel. He sat there after Chelsea scored as if it was in the bag. It sends out bad vibes and Chelsea were far too unprofessional. The manager all but admitted it in his post-match interview.

“It was bad preparation by manager thinking it would be a walk in the park. He saw things and changed things far too late.”

Hudson also responded to talk of a player row emerging, warning Tuchel about what this could lead to.

“I find it very hard to believe that these players, after a brilliant new beginning, are causing problems and it seems that the tough talking Tuchel better get to grips before Roman’s yacht starts rocking again,” Hudson said.

“It seems to me the players mentioned might just be trying to take over the dressing room. After all, they were almost out the door with only their huge contracts standing in the way of someone else snapping them up.

“With the power of such a massive contract, you can just sit back and wait for the manager to leave, because under Roman the chances are that that will happen sooner than at most other clubs.”