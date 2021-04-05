West Ham would “love” to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, according to former Premier League star and pundit David Connolly.

Connolly is surprised to see Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel overlooking Abraham, and believes it could lead to him joining a team like West Ham in the near future.

“Tammy would certainly want to be playing, that’s for sure,” Connolly told talkSPORT.

“It’s not as if Timo Werner is ripping it up at this moment in time. He really isn’t. [Olivier] Giroud is in and out of the team.

“Despite those lack of goals, to still not get on the bench, a player of Tammy’s ability, is a real surprise.

“West Ham would love him! They need another striker. They’re very reliant on Michail Antonio, but I can’t see Chelsea selling Tammy Abraham.

“Whether Tuchel wants a response… some managers might just want a response. Maybe he needs to do a bit more in training as well.

“You just hope he’s not spitting his dummy out because he’s not involved and that he’s showing the right attitude. This might be him sitting on the naughty step for a little bit.”