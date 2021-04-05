Chelsea star confirms news of Blues training ground bust-up and claims it will happen again

During an interview with beIN Sports, Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has confirmed that there was a training ground bust-up at Cobham after the defeat to West Brom.

As was reported by the Telegraph yesterday afternoon, there were handbags at Cobham between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who clashed after a strong challenge from the German in a small-sided game.

As mentioned in the report, Rudiger was sent into the dressing room by Thomas Tuchel, giving him an opportunity to cool off before he later apologised to Kepa for losing his rag and the matter was settled.

This was, as reputable as the source may be, just a news report, with Chelsea not providing any sort of confirmation that the bust-up did occur and it was involving these two players.

However, during an interview with beIN Sports, Marcos Alonso has confirmed that it DID happen, and rather than try and divert attention away from it, he spoke at length about it, if in a positive manner.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say.