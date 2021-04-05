Liverpool, Man United & Arsenal in race to seal transfer of youngster with 23 goals in 19 league games this season

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all reportedly chasing the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The in-form 22-year-old is starting to look like a serious talent after a stunning recent scoring record, with a whopping 23 goals in just 19 league games this season.

In total, Daka has 30 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season and it’s little surprise the Daily Star are linking the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal with the Zambia international as a possible alternative to Erling Haaland.

All three clubs could do with strengthening up front this summer, with Liverpool struggling after a dip in form from Roberto Firmino in particular.

The Reds surely need something different up front as teams have become used to their front three, and Daka is clearly far more of a goal threat than Firmino.

United, meanwhile, have also lacked goals as the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have not been as prolific as last season, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes their main source of goals this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could also do with signing Daka as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer looks at his best, while Alexandre Lacazette has never been the most prolific player either.

The Daily Star suggest, however, that clubs may have to move quickly for Daka as his £17million price tag is likely to rise if he maintains his stunning scoring form.