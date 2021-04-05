Menu

(Photo) Erling Haaland’s choice of backpack will get people talking ahead of Manchester City tie

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has arrived for the club’s Champions League clash with Manchester City wearing a light blue backpack.

See below for the image of Haaland arriving at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, with the Norway international dropping a possible hint with his choice of colour here…

MORE: Manchester City has a plan in place for Brazilian wonderkid, claims media outlet

Haaland has been on fire in the Bundesliga this season and has been unsurprisingly linked with Man City and other top clubs by the Telegraph.

This light blue bag might just be a coincidence, but in the modern game we know how aware footballers are of how quickly things like this can gather momentum on social media.

The 20-year-old would be a dream signing for City to replace Sergio Aguero, who is leaving the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

