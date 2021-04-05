There are many things that happen on a football pitch in the heat of the moment and which those involved almost instantly regret.

Once the game has concluded, however, most will shake hands, put it down to competitive spirit and move on.

Occasionally, things happen that can leave a sour taste, and that’s precisely the experience and feeling that befell Atalanta’s Robin Gosens after he approached Cristiano Ronaldo post-match.

Suffice to say that he clearly still hasn’t recovered from the embarrassment.

“After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo’s jersey,” he wrote in his biography, cited by the Daily Star.

“After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate. But Ronaldo did not accept.

“I asked, ‘Cristiano, can I have your shirt?’ He didn’t even look at me, he just said, ‘No!’

“I completely blushed and was ashamed. I went away and felt small.

“You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and tried to hide it.”

In the grand scheme of things, there are certainly worse things that can happen, albeit, when Gosens met his hero, he was left deflated and disappointed.

That’s a scenario that so many can recount, but it must be remembered that sports stars, just like those from stage and screen, are human beings and don’t always want to be bothered by such requests.

Having said that, in this case a little sportsmanship from the Portuguese wouldn’t have gone amiss.