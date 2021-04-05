Menu

Inter Milan want to sign long-serving Man United star with Red Devils willing to do business

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Inter Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign David de Gea from Manchester United, with the Spaniard seemingly having lost his starting spot at Old Trafford.

de Gea was previously considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, but his dip in form has coincided with Dean Henderson’s rise to prevalence.

MORE: Club chief hints “exceptional offer” for Man United transfer target will be discussed

As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the difficult decision to move the 30-year-old to the substitutes bench, where he resided during last night’s win over Brighton.

de Gea, who is still at a good age for a goalkeeper, could be forced to depart if he doesn’t want to play second fiddle to Henderson.

As per Todo Fichajes, Inter Milan are set to offer him a move to the San Siro.

David De Gea

David de Gea is being linked with a move to Inter Milan.

The report claims that Inter are considering a change of goalkeeper at the end of the season, with de Gea’s potential availability seen as an opportunity.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid have a solution which allows Arsenal to keep Odegaard but Mikel Arteta won’t be happy
Chelsea legend singles out two players for criticism after West Brom defeat
Thomas Tuchel accused of sending out “bad vibes” to Chelsea players in West Brom defeat

Todo Fichajes suggest that there would be willingness on Man United’s part to get the deal done, and de Gea off of the club’s wage bill.

As with all of these things, we will have to wait and see what happens. As reported by Transfermarkt, de Gea’s contract still has two years left to run.

More Stories David de Gea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.