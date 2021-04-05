It’s an incident that has brought shame on the Spanish top-flight, and La Liga chief, Javier Tebas, has promised a full investigation into the alleged racist abuse of Mouctar Diakhaby.

The fixture between Cadiz and Valencia was being played without too much trouble until Diakhaby remonstrated with the referee just before half-time.

It was clear from the body language of the Valencia players that he was unhappy with something, and he singled out Juan Cala.

Clearly unhappy with the referee’s response, Diakhaby walked from the field and his Valencia colleagues decided to follow suit, the match being suspended for some 20 minutes or so before the teams came out on the pitch again – minus Diakhaby.

It was an awful look for La Liga, but their president, Javier Tebas, has already claimed that a full investigation is taking place.

“We have carried out an internal investigation procedure,” he said in an interview, according to Football Espana.

“It is clear that something happened, that you can see from the reaction of the Valencia player (Mouctar Diakhaby). From La Liga we condemn any act of racism and we will act against it.”

Cala will have a chance to clear his name in due course, but the outcome of this investigation could have huge ramifications for the game in Spain.