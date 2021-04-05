Menu

Leeds United star offered transfer to La Liga giants

Leeds United striker Rodrigo has already been offered a move away from Elland Road this summer.

The Spaniard hasn’t settled at Leeds in his single season with the club, and it seems he’s already set for a transfer back to La Liga in the summer.

According to reports in Spain, Rodrigo has been offered to both Sevilla and Real Betis for next season, with both these sides in the market for a new forward.

Leeds fans may be disappointed that Rodrigo hasn’t made more of an impact, but he’s also struggled in England before.

The 30-year-old had a spell at Bolton as a youngster and it wasn’t until later on in his career that he really made a name for himself at Valencia.

Leeds now seem ready to let Rodrigo leave and try to revive his career back in his native Spain.

