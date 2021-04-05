Manchester United star contacts Real Madrid in attempt to engineer summer move

Edinson Cavani has reached out to Real Madrid over the possibility of joining from Manchester United in the summer, according to Don Balon.

While players negotiating with other clubs is ordinarily bad practice in football, Cavani’s one-year deal with the Red Devils is due to expire in just a few months time.

As the club reported in an official statement upon Cavani’s arrival, there is an option to extend for another year, but with that not yet having been triggered, he’s free to negotiate as a free agent.

If Don Balon are to be believed, he’s making the most of it, too. The Spanish publication believe that Cavani is attempting to engineer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report notes that Florentino Perez has previously wanted Cavani at Real Madrid, while the player himself would like to play in La Liga before he hangs up his boots.

ESPN Argentina have also reported that Boca Juniors want to sign Cavani this summer. It looks as though he’s going to have to make his mind up – and soon.

As for Manchester United, they may well find themselves in need of a new centre-forward.