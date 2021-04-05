Ever since Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017, there’s always seemed to be a desire from the Brazilian to return to Catalonia.

News of a potential move to the French capital for Lionel Messi, however, appeared to convince Neymar to stay in Paris and a new contract was agreed with the Ligue Un club at the beginning of 2021.

Importantly, however, it’s still to be signed, and now El Chiringuito, cited by Sport, have suggested that Neymar believes his former team-mate will stay at Barca, and as a result he’s willing to return to the blaugranes once more.

The outlet note that Neymar’s entourage have contacted new Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, to sound him out regarding the possibility of a transfer.

There is even the possibility that the player will stay another season in Paris before joining the Catalans for free ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

That all hinges on whether Messi does finally stay put of course, though things do seem to be progressing nicely in that regard.