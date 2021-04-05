Ahead of another Premier League season, it’s become a common occurrence for new shirts to be leaked online.

Over the Easter weekend, the FootyHeadlines website managed to get their hands on some renderings of Arsenal’s new 3rd shirt, and it’s safe to say it’s an absolute beauty.

On first inspection, it’s hugely evocative of a shirt worn by the Gunners back in the 90s when Dennis Bergkamp was in his pomp.

With its contrast light and dark blue zig zag pattern, it’s sure to be a winner with the Arsenal faithful.