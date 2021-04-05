Since joining Arsenal on loan, Martin Odegaard has been somewhat of a revelation in the Arsenal midfield.

Not frightened of taking responsibility to drive the team forward, the young Norwegian is revelling in his role in north London.

It’s a far cry from being consistently overlooked by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and probably goes some way to explaining why the player wants to continue his footballing education under Mikel Arteta.

Don Balon report that Los Blancos are happy to consider selling the player to the Gunners, however, there’s a catch which is unlikely to curry favour with the Spaniard.

According to the outlet, Real president, Florentino Perez, has become aware that Bukayo Saka will be sold for the right price.

Odegaard will therefore be offered in part-exchange for the England international, who has been one of Arteta’s shining lights in what has been a disappointing season overall for the north Londoners.