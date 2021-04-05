Tottenham players and staff baffled by totally false Jose Mourinho claims

Tottenham players and staff have reportedly been left baffled by comments from manager Jose Mourinho about Toby Alderweireld.

In claims that have been seemingly quite easy to prove false, Mourinho has caused some unrest at Spurs after claiming he left Alderweireld out of his team to play Newcastle because he didn’t train until Saturday.

This is clearly not true, however, as pictures prove Alderweireld trained with Tottenham on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Mourinho should probably have used the Belgium international, who has been a solid performer for the north London club for a number of years now.

In the end, Tottenham were highly unconvincing in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, who dominated much of the game despite generally having such a poor season.

Spurs looked vulnerable at the back, which is unlike a Mourinho team, but leaving out a top player like Alderweireld won’t have helped.

The Portuguese tactician now seems to be lying to back up his decisions, which is unlikely to improve morale.