Even now, 10 years on from the match, watching Dejan Stankovic wind up near the halfway line to volley the ball back over Manuel Neuer’s head and into the net is scarcely believable.

The Inter Milan v Schalke Champions League game had barely got underway and was still in the first minute of play when Neuer cleared Esteban Cambiasso’s ball with his head.

Stranded way outside of the box, Stankovic adjusted his body before firing the ball back first time.

Just listen to that animalistic roar from the fans in the San Siro as they realise the ball is heading goalwards.

Magnificent!