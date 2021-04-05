Video: Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi strikes late for Crystal Palace to secure a point at Everton

You couldn’t write it – fresh off of his public dispute with manager Roy Hodgson, Michy Batshuayi has drawn Crystal Palace level at Everton.

With the two being embroiled in a war of words over the past week, it was no surprise to see Batshuayi on the bench tonight at Goodison Park. It’s among the Crystal Palace substitutes where he’s spent the bulk of the season.

However, with Palace trailing by a goal against the Toffees, with the game heading into the final ten minutes, Batshuayi was brought onto the field – Hodgson’s final roll of the dice.

It’s proven to be a masterstroke, with Batshuayi finding a pocket of space in the Everton penalty area and picking out the bottom corner of the net with his weaker foot.

Pictures courtesy of CANAL+

Thomas Tuchel is having striker problems at Chelsea. You just wonder if the recent form of Batshuayi could convince him to give the striker an opportunity in pre-season and beyond…