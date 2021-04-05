One of the biggest decisions made by Gareth Southgate this season has, arguably, provided the biggest talking point.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold being left out of the England squad for the last few matches was a huge call from the manager.

Whilst the player would be the first to admit his form has dipped this season, he’s still the best right-back in the country by a distance.

To that end, Gabby Agbonlahor’s reasoning for not taking him to the European Championship, via a rant on talkSPORT, is odd to say the least.