One of the biggest decisions made by Gareth Southgate this season has, arguably, provided the biggest talking point.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold being left out of the England squad for the last few matches was a huge call from the manager.
Whilst the player would be the first to admit his form has dipped this season, he’s still the best right-back in the country by a distance.
To that end, Gabby Agbonlahor’s reasoning for not taking him to the European Championship, via a rant on talkSPORT, is odd to say the least.
? “You look at Reece James, he’s good going forward & decent at defending.”
? “Trent is very good going forward but not so much defensively.”
? “I don’t think Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the England squad for me.”
Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t believe TAA will make the Euros… pic.twitter.com/9zOp2xEVzq
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 5, 2021