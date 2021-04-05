Video: James Rodriguez beats Vicente Guaita at his near post to allay Evertonian anxiety vs Crystal Palace

Everton have taken the lead over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park through James Rodriguez.

James, signed from Real Madrid in the summer, has been in and out of the Everton side in recent weeks and months, which has prompted some truly bizarre rumours, ones that we will neglect to go into.

The Colombian was clearly in good enough condition to start for the Toffees against Crystal Palace tonight, and he’s grabbed the opportunity to do so with both hands.

With Everton missing chance after chance and struggling to break down Palace’s resolve, Rodriguez has popped up with a superb weak-footed finish to find the bottom corner of the net.

With Carlo Ancelotti’s men still right in the mix when it comes to chasing European football for next season, this could prove to be a pivotal goal, at a pivotal time, from a truly brilliant footballer.

Have a look at how he broke the deadlock.

“James Rodriguez is back with a ????” ? Rodriguez fires Everton in front against Palace with a clinical finish ???? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #EVECRY here: https://t.co/Z6niUSW11W

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Ft7ajOfzpP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of CANAL+