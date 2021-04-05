Menu

Video: Jesse Lingard stunning solo goal shows Man United what they’re missing and fires West Ham ahead

Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard has opened the scoring for West Ham away at Wolves with a stunning solo goal.

Lingard signed for the Hammers on a short-term loan deal in January, with the Man United academy product not having been given an opportunity to shine under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fast forward two months, and Lingard is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, as well as earning his spot back in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Lingard’s meteoric rise back to the top has been summed up this evening with the confidence he showed carrying the ball forward from behind the halfway-line before holding his nerve and beating Rui Patricio.

The Wolves defenders stood off of him, but when you run with the ball for such a distance and are able to keep your composure in front of goal, you deserve great credit.

What a brilliant goal this was from Lingard!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

