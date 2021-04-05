Video: Manchester United starlet James Garner scores brilliant free-kick from improbable angle

Manchester United starlet James Garner netted an absolute stunner for Nottingham Forest this afternoon during their 3-1 victory over QPR.

Garner, a Manchester United academy product who has been with the club since 2009, spent the first-half of the campaign on-loan with Watford, before departing, having failed to win round newly-appointed manager Xisco.

Nottingham Forest made their move and secured Garner’s services on a temporary basis, with the 20-year-old already having netted three goals for the club, including a quite sublime one this afternoon.

Garner stepped up to take a free-kick from an acute angle in QPR’s final third. You’d have to ask him personally to determine whether it was intentional, but he’s found the back of the net with a gorgeous strike, which flew in past the goalkeeper.

James Garner is going to be SPECIAL ? ? pic.twitter.com/Zi2qMr8Tp5 — . (@UTDBradley) April 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It may well have been a cross which he’s put too much on, but that would have made it an inaccurate and overhit delivery attempt, which considering the talent he possesses, is more unlikely than him meaning to put it top bins.