Menu

Video: Pundit convinced that Harry Kane has made his mind up on whether to stay at Tottenham next season

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The future of Harry Kane has been front and centre in the media again after the Tottenham Hotspur striker refused to commit himself to the north London giants beyond this season in a recent interview.

Given his advancing years, the England striker has the biggest decision of his career to make this summer, given that Spurs seem further away than ever from winning any silverware.

MORE: Should Arsenal have given Claude a minute’s silence?

Although a decision is unlikely to be made by Kane until after the European Championship, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Ambrose, believes he will leave White Hart Lane because he could simply shut down all the rumours otherwise.

More Stories Darren Ambrose Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.