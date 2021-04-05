The future of Harry Kane has been front and centre in the media again after the Tottenham Hotspur striker refused to commit himself to the north London giants beyond this season in a recent interview.

Given his advancing years, the England striker has the biggest decision of his career to make this summer, given that Spurs seem further away than ever from winning any silverware.

Although a decision is unlikely to be made by Kane until after the European Championship, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Ambrose, believes he will leave White Hart Lane because he could simply shut down all the rumours otherwise.