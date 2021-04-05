Manchester United remain one of the world’s most storied football clubs, but over the last few years they seem to have lurched from one disaster to another behind the scenes.
It’s long been contended that a director of football was required, and with John Murtagh now in position, assisted by Darren Fletcher on the technical side, former United defender and now BT Sports pundit, Rio Ferdinand, thinks his old club are on the right track.
“The bedrock of it all is the Man United philosophy coming to the fore.”
“The manager might change but that philosophy won’t.”@rioferdy5 providing some more insight into what Darren Fletcher’s Technical Director role really means for United. #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/9OUTAGpRwk
