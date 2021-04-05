There’s some worrying news for West Ham fans this morning as it’s claimed that star player Declan Rice has suffered a knee injury.

The England international is now set to miss tonight’s game against Wolves as talkSPORT claim he returned from international duty with the problem.

The report adds that it is likely Rice will miss more than one game for the Hammers, but it’s not yet clear quite how serious this knock is.

Still, this is a real concern for David Moyes’ side as they get into the business end of the season, with a top four spot still up for grabs for the east Londoners.

That would surely be impossible without Rice, however, who has been hugely influential in this West Ham side in recent years.

Still only 22 years of age, Rice is one of the finest young players in Europe and would be hard for anyone to replace.

WHUFC fans will hope he isn’t out for too long and that they can get through their next few games relatively unscathed.

