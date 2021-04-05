West Ham star Declan Rice takes to social media to provide update after suffering knee injury

Declan Rice has taken to Twitter to give an update on his condition after news broke that he had suffered a knee injury and could be out for several weeks.

As was reported by the BBC earlier today, Rice has been ruled out for up to four weeks after picking up a knee injury while on international duty with England.

His absence is a huge blow to West Ham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, with Rice having been a star performer throughout their unlikely surge up the table.

The Hammers faithful will be keen to know how he’s getting on, with Rice having that in mind and taking to Twitter to provide an update. He looks in high spirits.

Rehab has started??

Gutted to be missing the game tonight.

Overwhelmed by all the support but I’ll be back in no time.

Come on the boys!??? pic.twitter.com/GHr4F2TODu — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 5, 2021

With West Ham heading into tonight’s clash with Wolves without being able to select Rice, we will be given a pretty good idea of how they can cope without him – and whether this is the end for their European dreams.