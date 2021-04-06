Erling Haaland’s cousin with 69 goals in 48 games reveals Liverpool transfer dream

It seems scoring goals at a ridiculous rate runs in the family as Erling Haaland’s young cousin starts to make a name for himself as well.

After a memorable season for Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, who has 33 goals in 32 games so far ahead of tonight’s big Champions League game with Manchester City, we’re seeing numerous transfer rumours about the prolific Norway international on an almost daily basis.

It remains to be seen where Haaland will end up if he does move on from Dortmund this summer, but it seems his cousin Albert Tjaaland is another superb talent, and he fancies a possible move to Liverpool in the future.

See below for this as part of a Q&A on Instagram…

Tjaaland is yet to get his career at senior level going like Haaland has, but he has an incredible record at youth level.

Now at Molde, the 17-year-old scored a remarkable 69 goals in 48 games for former side Bryne at youth level.

The teenager certainly looks like one to watch for Liverpool and other top clubs.