Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped a real bombshell that may stun Arsenal fans this evening, with it reported there are ‘huge chances’ that Hector Bellerin leaves the club this summer.

Romano adds that Paris Saint-Germain transfer chief Leonardo was keen on the right-back last summer, though an ‘agreement’ was not reached between the two clubs.

That development may well work in Arsenal’s favour now, if they are keen on selling their current longest-serving player, with Romano adding that it would be an ‘open race’ at the end of the season.

It’s detailed that Arsenal wouldn’t have to offer any ‘discount’ out in order to sell the 26-year-old, seemingly because the summer’s market will lead to interest from others, not just from PSG.

There are ‘huge chances’ for Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal in the summer. Leonardo wanted him at PSG one year ago but there was no agreement between the two clubs. Now it’d be an open race – #AFC won’t make any discount. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2021

Bellerin has fallen out of the starting eleven recently, being left on the sidelines for the Gunners’ last five Premier League fixtures, a development from Mikel Arteta that may well hint at the star’s future.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have featured at right-back ahead of the Barcelona and Arsenal academy graduate as of late, with no real indications as to that changing anytime soon.

The charismatic Bellerin would certainly be a massive loss to the Gunners’ dressing room, but it may be time for the club and player to move on.

Arsenal could perhaps land someone a little different, with the hopes that they could play a key role in returning the club to its former glory, whilst Bellerin could seek out a move to a Champions League club.